Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of QMOM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 8,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The company has a market capitalization of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMOM. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

