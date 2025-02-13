Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of QMOM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 8,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,853. The company has a market capitalization of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
