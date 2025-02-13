Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the January 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AWEVF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 26,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,423. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
About Alphawave IP Group
