Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the January 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AWEVF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 26,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,423. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

