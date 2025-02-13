AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

