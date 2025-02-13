AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. AmmPower has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
AmmPower Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.