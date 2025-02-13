Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 44,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 990,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

