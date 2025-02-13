Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ACO.X, ADPT, ALA, AMX, AQN, AYA, BAM, BEP, BIIB, BIP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 13th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $17.30 to $13.70. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $5.25 to $5.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $62.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $244.00 to $224.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $41.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$62.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $55.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was given a C$67.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $825.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$290.00 to C$302.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$284.00 to C$301.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$280.00 to C$290.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$315.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$295.00 to C$315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$12.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $86.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$129.00 to C$131.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$130.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$132.00 to C$133.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$126.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

