Andrea S. James Buys 97,561 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrea S. James acquired 97,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,023.55. This represents a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 654,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 159,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

