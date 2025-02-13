Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

