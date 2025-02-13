Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ANVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Annovis Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annovis Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

