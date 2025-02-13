Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 3660291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

