Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 54,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 177,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
