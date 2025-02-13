Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 132.4% in January

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

