Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $14.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Asure Software stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.74.
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
