Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

NYSE AVTR opened at $18.06 on Monday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,678 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

