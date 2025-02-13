Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,145,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,188,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. The trade was a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $458.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

