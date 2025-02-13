Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

