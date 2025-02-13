Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – February 10th

Walmart, Affirm, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded companies that focus on producing goods or services related to outdoor recreation and activities. These companies typically manufacture items like camping gear, outdoor apparel, sporting equipment, and other products designed for use in outdoor environments. Investing in outdoor stocks can provide exposure to the growing demand for outdoor leisure activities and environmentally conscious consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.33. 7,507,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,856,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $822.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. 9,691,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,221. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.44 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.69. 3,028,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,444. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

