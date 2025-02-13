Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.5 days.
Big Yellow Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.
About Big Yellow Group
