Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.5 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

