Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:BIO.B traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $312.05. 262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $279.91 and a 12 month high of $359.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.90.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
