Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BIO.B traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $312.05. 262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $279.91 and a 12 month high of $359.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

