Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.43% from the company’s current price.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

NYSE BHVN opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,368,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,132,551.54. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Biohaven by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

