BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioSyent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIOYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.