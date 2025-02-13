BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%.

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

