Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 33,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,921. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BNTGY. UBS Group lowered shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

