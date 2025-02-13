Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.9 %

Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 136,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,663. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLIN. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

