Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 685,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $124.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
