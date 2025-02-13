British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,058 ($38.06) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($38.52). Approximately 7,627,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,680,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,394 ($42.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,020.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,866.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £68.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.73) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.08%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.