Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,058 ($38.06) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($38.52). Approximately 7,627,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,680,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,394 ($42.25).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.53) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.73) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.08%.
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
