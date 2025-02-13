Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $12.75

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have commented on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $34,026.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,697.69. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $27,043.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,732.26. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,199 shares of company stock valued at $208,859. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 591,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pulmonx by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

