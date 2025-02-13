Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.61 and a beta of 1.58.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

