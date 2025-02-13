Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Posts Earnings Results

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.11%.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.61 and a beta of 1.58.
About Brookfield Wealth Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Wealth Solutions
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.