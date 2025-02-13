Brunner (LON:BUT) Posts Earnings Results

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brunner had a net margin of 94.54% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Brunner Stock Performance

Shares of LON BUT traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,415 ($17.61). 39,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,790. The firm has a market cap of £604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.71 and a beta of 0.67. Brunner has a twelve month low of GBX 1,184.25 ($14.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,545.22 ($19.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

