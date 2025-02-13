BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.55. BW LPG shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 229,484 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BW LPG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in BW LPG by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 404,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BW LPG by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 660,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,653,000.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

