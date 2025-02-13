CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in CACI International stock on January 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > WELLS FARGO ADVISORS” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

CACI International Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CACI traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.01. 166,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $347.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $503.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

