Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.38), with a volume of 12828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Cake Box Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.49.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 5.18 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cake Box had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Cake Box Holdings Plc will post 11.1000004 earnings per share for the current year.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

Further Reading

