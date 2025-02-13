Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.69 and traded as high as C$10.74. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 339 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

