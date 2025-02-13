Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

