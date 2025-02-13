Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

