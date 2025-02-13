Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) Announces Merger Agreement with Discover Financial Services

Capital One Financial Corporation, a leading financial services company, recently disclosed in an 8-K SEC filing the agreement and plan of merger signed with Discover Financial Services and Vega Merger Sub, Inc. This merger agreement, dated back to February 19, 2024, outlines a series of transactions, including the merger of Merger Sub into Discover, followed by the second step merger of Discover into Capital One. Lastly, Discover Bank is planned to merge with Capital One’s national bank subsidiary.

The Board of Directors of both Capital One and Discover unanimously approved this Merger Agreement. However, with three lawsuits challenging the merger under litigation, along with demand letters highlighting disclosure concerns, Capital One and Discover decided to supplement the joint proxy statement/prospectus provided to shareholders to ensure a smoother merger process.

These supplemental disclosures, outlined in the current 8-K filing, aim to enhance information relevant to the merger. The detailed amendments cover various aspects, including the background of the merger discussions, financial advisor analysis, selected public comparable company analysis, dividend discount analysis, and prospective financial information for both Capital One and Discover entities.

These developments are significant as both entities are expected to hold special meetings of stockholders on February 18, 2025, to address proposals related to the merger. As the merger agreement undergoes scrutiny amid legal challenges, Capital One and Discover remain confident in the merger’s strategic potential. Both firms believe that the claims raised by the lawsuits are without merit, and they are working to address any concerns to ensure a smooth merger process.

Capital One intends to proceed diligently with this merger, subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals, with the extended deadline for completion set at May 19, 2025. As Capital One and Discover navigate these legal challenges and disclosures, investors keen on the outcome of this merger should stay informed about further updates and disclosures from both companies.

