Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.