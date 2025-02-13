Castle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF makes up about 2.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEMX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,112,000.

NYSEARCA:MEMX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

About Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

