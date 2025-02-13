Castle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVOO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.