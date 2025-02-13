Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $410.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

