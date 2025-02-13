Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $528.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $521.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

