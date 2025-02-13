CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CERo Therapeutics Price Performance
CEROW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,756. CERo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
CERo Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CERo Therapeutics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.