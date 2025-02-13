Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 41,777 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,777 shares during the period. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares accounts for 1.7% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

TSLL stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

