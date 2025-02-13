CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 162.3% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 4,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.86. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 2,680.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 24.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 29th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

