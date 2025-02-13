Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.82 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

