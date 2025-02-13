Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 179 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,284,000.

JEPI stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

