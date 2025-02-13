Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 823 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

