Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.98.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

