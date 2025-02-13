Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.31 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,114 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,062,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

