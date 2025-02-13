Consolidated Planning Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $528.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

